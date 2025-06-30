MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VO opened at $279.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

