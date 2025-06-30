MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,244,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.73 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

