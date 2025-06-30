Monument Capital Management Sells 126 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after buying an additional 1,184,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of WM stock opened at $228.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WM

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.