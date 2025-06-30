Monument Capital Management Purchases New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after buying an additional 73,488 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $102.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.83 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

