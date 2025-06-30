Monument Capital Management Has $738,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,816.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,454.41 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,883.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,882.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

