Monument Capital Management Has $360,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $124.12 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,482,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,688,489. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.