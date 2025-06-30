Monument Capital Management Acquires 57 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $254.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $266.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average of $203.27.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

