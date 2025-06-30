Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,919 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $155.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.52. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 1,460.70% and a negative net margin of 71.91%. The company had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,801.45. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLBY Group

About PLBY Group

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.