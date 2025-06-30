Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 100,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 1,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $178.27 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average is $175.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

