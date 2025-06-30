Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $81.50 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

