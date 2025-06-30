Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $113.65 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.66.

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.