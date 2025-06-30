Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV opened at $263.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day moving average is $254.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

