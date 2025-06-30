Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,928,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,999,000 after buying an additional 438,012 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,339,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $189.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.83. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

