Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after buying an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $195.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

