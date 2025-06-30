Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.95 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $285.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

