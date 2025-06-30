Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.92 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $381.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $382.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

