Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after acquiring an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE APH opened at $97.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

