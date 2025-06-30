Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,500 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 115,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,754,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $109.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

