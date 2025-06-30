Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,750 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 180,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.