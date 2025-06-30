MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EVTR opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.