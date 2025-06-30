MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVE opened at $194.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.