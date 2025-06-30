Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MAA opened at $147.68 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

