Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 39 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $349.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $644.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

