McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

