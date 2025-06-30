Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Materion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

