Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $273.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.