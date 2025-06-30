Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Critical Contrast

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maison Luxe and Five Below, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00 Five Below 1 14 6 0 2.24

Five Below has a consensus price target of $113.30, indicating a potential downside of 13.25%. Given Five Below’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Below is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Below has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maison Luxe and Five Below”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $8.04 million 0.03 $1.67 million $0.01 0.05 Five Below $3.88 billion 1.86 $253.61 million $4.77 27.38

Five Below has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Below, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Five Below’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Five Below 6.52% 17.00% 6.89%

Summary

Five Below beats Maison Luxe on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options. It provides assortment of sports balls, team sports merchandise, and fitness accessories comprising hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; various games, such as board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys, including remote control; and summer season sports, which includes pool, beach, and outdoor toys, as well as games and accessories. In addition, the company offers accessories for cell phones, tablets, audio, and computers, as well as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items; and media products including books, video games, and DVDs. It also provides assortment of craft activity kits, and arts and crafts supplies, such as crayons, markers, and stickers; and school products comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and locker accessories. Further, the company offers party products, which includes party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food products, as well as sells chilled drinks through coolers; and provides seasonally specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

