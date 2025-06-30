Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 1st. Analysts expect Mainz Biomed to post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the quarter.
Mainz Biomed Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Mainz Biomed has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.31.
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
