LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

