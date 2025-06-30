LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.43. LY shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 26,103 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LY in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

LY Stock Performance

LY Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

