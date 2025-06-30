Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Position Increased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 811,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

