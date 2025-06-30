LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) versus Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Head to Head Survey

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of LKQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of LKQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and LKQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $757.35 million 0.28 -$19.47 million ($1.00) -10.93 LKQ $14.36 billion 0.66 $690.00 million $2.68 13.72

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LKQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LKQ has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Motorcar Parts of America and LKQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 LKQ 0 0 5 0 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.10%. LKQ has a consensus target price of $52.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.01%. Given LKQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LKQ is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and LKQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America -2.57% 3.60% 0.98% LKQ 4.97% 14.66% 5.91%

Summary

LKQ beats Motorcar Parts of America on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers turbochargers; test solutions and diagnostic equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles; combustion engine vehicles; and software emulation of power systems applications for the electrification of forms of transportation. In addition, it offers heavy duty parts, including non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Torrance, California.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, marine electronics, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan, and other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

