Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 7,035.00 and last traded at 7,005.00, with a volume of 10646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 6,995.00.

Lion Finance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of 6,456.29 and a 200 day moving average of 5,528.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported 329.89 EPS for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lion Finance Group

Lion Finance Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Karine Hirn bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6,810.00 per share, with a total value of 9,534,000.00. 25.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

