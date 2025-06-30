Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 7,035.00 and last traded at 7,005.00, with a volume of 10646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 6,995.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of 6,456.29 and a 200 day moving average of 5,528.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported 329.89 EPS for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.
