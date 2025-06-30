LifePlan Financial LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $418.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.51 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

