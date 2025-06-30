LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LifePlan Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.39 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

