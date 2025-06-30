LifePlan Financial LLC Buys 452 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,705,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,632,000 after purchasing an additional 108,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,224.64. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $105.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

