Legacy Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3%

Broadcom stock opened at $269.35 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $274.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 811,716 shares of company stock valued at $209,906,771. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

