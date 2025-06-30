Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSEA. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.30 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LSEA
Landsea Homes Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 102,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Landsea Homes
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.