Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSEA. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.30 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $411.80 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 102,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

