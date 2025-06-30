Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 48.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 138.6% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

