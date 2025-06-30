Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,825 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $39.44 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

