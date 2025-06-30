Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4%

RSP opened at $180.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.