Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

