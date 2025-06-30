Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $237.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.