Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 87,824 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 96,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,259,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,802,000 after buying an additional 2,521,123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 222,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

