KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in KORU Medical Systems were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 316,509 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.43. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRMD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KORU Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KRMD

KORU Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.