Komodo 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.15 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00036157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,897,392 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

