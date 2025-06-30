KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $76,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.39.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $889.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $914.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

