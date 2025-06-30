Kendall Capital Management Sells 885 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,885,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 104,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 253,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.6%

CALM stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

