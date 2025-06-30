Kendall Capital Management Sells 740 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,973,000 after acquiring an additional 480,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,768,000 after acquiring an additional 227,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $80.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

