Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of SLM by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 641,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLM opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. SLM Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

